To the editor:
At Town Meeting on Saturday, April 2, Rockport voters will be asked on Article F “If the town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer, or borrow a sum of money ($5 million) to supplement the funds ($12.4 million) approved by the vote on Article H of the Sept. 9, 2019, Town Meeting warrant” for a new Department of Public Works. The reason for this is “pandemic-related market factors push(ing) bids beyond the budget.” A situation both totally unforeseen and beyond local control. “The cost is estimated to add 9 cents on the tax rate, per $1,000 of assessed value.”
Elected and appointed officials on two boards (selectmen, DPW commissioners), two committees (Finance, DPW Building) and in two municipal offices (DPW director, town administrator) unanimously support this article and urge voters to support it as well for the good of the community’s future.
In 2021 the project was put out to bid. The specifications factored in mandated safety and building code requirements (nearly 50% of the total cost) and optional features contingent on bid cost margins, leaving room for future technology. Then COViD’s impact was realized. The per-square-foot building cost estimates previously thought to be reliable suddenly couldn’t be counted on. The cost of labor and materials (primarily steel) combined with uncertainty about the immediate future during the pandemic caused qualified construction bidders to drastically increase prices to protect themselves. When no acceptable bid was received, the committee floated numerous ideas to move forward but at every turn they were blocked. High hopes for a self-correcting market cost reset never materialized. Proceeding with an insufficient budget or a deficient design was a non-starter because the building is projected to serve the town’s needs for the next 50-plus years. Additionally, predicting the construction market future wasn’t possible.
This is how, through no fault of anyone, we got to where we are now. Understandably there are those who are very concerned about the delays and the added cost. Members of the DPW Building Committee and its predecessor, the Building Study Committee, who have been donating their time and efforts to the town for over six years, get it. They are resident taxpayers too and have left no stone unturned in exploring and examining any way possible to mitigate the cost.
The building design was altered, budgetary free cash and administrative office options were brought up, and a phased-in approach was looked at. Furthermore, a campus concept was considered, green community components with net zero goals were discussed, public input was encouraged and all applicable state and federal grants will be applied for.
Every city and town needs a DPW facility and Rockport, for all practical purposes, doesn’t have one. The present 66-year-old town barn is too small and dilapidated to physically support major renovations and has come to the end of its useful life. Our employees are quartered in rented trailers because the barn is unsafe.
Residents rightly expect their leaders to plan for and maintain public buildings. Occasionally one has to be replaced. These buildings are the joint ownership responsibility of all town residents. Town meeting voters in spring 2016 and in the fall of 2019 overwhelmingly approved DPW facility articles and should do so again on April 2. Approval remains the most cost-effective way to improve working conditions for our town’s DPW — men and women whose daily work protects the town’s environment, maintains its infrastructure and directly impacts both public safety and public health. Those improved working conditions in a new facility will, in turn, better house and protect the DPW’s costly and specialized equipment, boost employee morale and will ultimately result in the best possible service for all the citizens of Rockport for generations to come.
Mel George
Rockport