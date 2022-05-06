To the editor:
Rockport only thrives with a well-functioning infrastructure system that supports daily life and business for residents and visitors.
It’s a big, complex job that includes maintaining, repairing and plowing roads; ensuring safety of water, drainage and sewer systems; maintaining parks, beaches, and town buildings; disposing of trash, etc. To do all this, Deptartment of Public Works employees need equipment that must be stored, serviced, and repaired — and a place for it.
In 1956, when our current DPW building was completed, it must have been the pride of Rockport. But everything was smaller then: trucks, regulations, budgets. Now the building is obsolete, impossible to heat, difficult to work in, unsafe, and a fire hazard. The roof is too low for vehicle lifts to accommodate today’s larger trucks; it’s even unable to support the weight of a fire-sprinkler system. Hazardous waste containers are piled in a corner. DPW staff are dispersed, working out of two temporary trailers and also off-site, at Town Hall.
Yes, building a new facility is expensive. But every day of delay only increases costs. Rockport has one of the lowest tax rates in Essex County and Massachusetts; I’d guess it also has one of the poorest DPW facilities. Think of a day if sirens should blare and our DPW building, equipment, and trucks are destroyed by fire. How much more will it cost to replace everything then? On May 10, Rockporters can vote to approve the Debt Exclusion for supplemental funding to move the building project from concept to reality.
John and Patricia Ktistes
Rockport