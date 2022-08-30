To the editor:
I’m voting for Diana DiZoglio for auditor in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary and I hope you will join me. Diana has a proven track record of standing up to the special interests to fight for accountability and transparency. That’s exactly what we need in an auditor.
As a member of the Governor’s Council, I have seen how a little-known office can make a real difference. The same is true of our auditor, who has the power to investigate state agencies and government contracts to make sure our tax dollars are being used correctly. One glance at the news shows the importance of accountability in government. Mismanagement at the MBTA leaves commuters stranded, taxpayer funded non-disclosure agreements silence sexual harassment victims, and minority-owned businesses are regularly passed over for state contracts.
Diana has fought against all of these problems in the state Senate, even when that meant taking on the legislative bosses. A victim of workplace harassment herself, she blew the whistle on non-disclosure agreements. When COVID-19 vaccines were distributed in a way that favored certain communities, Diana drew attention to the unfairness. As auditor, she’ll be able to bring real accountability to our government.
Please join me in supporting Diana DiZoglio for auditor. I know she will fight for us and take on the special interests.
Eileen Duff,
Fifth District Govnernor's Councilor,
Gloucester