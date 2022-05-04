To the editor:
Gloucester could achieve a huge win by using its infrastructure money to install roundabouts, improving traffic both flow and safety and achieving goals of the recently released draft Open Space and Recreation Plan.
The traffic committee should consider the installation of a pilot roundabout at the junction of Niles Beach and Farrington Avenue with sidewalks, crosswalks and bike paths. This would prepare people for the abolition of rotaries, as mandated by the state Department of Transportation. The junction of Farrington Avenue and Eastern Point Boulevard is a very confusing mishmash; cars and trucks doing 360’s to return downtown; landscaper and construction trucks zooming down to luxury houses on Eastern Point; trucks driven at highway speeds up and down Farrington Avenue; sightseers whizzing down Farrington Avenue with no knowledge of what to expect; a crosswalk at the bottom of Farrington Avenue that became redundant after the Eastern Point Day School closed on Sept. 8, 2016. A quick scan of the the police and fire log shows that cars and trucks are routinely using Farrington Avenue as a speedway. On Monday, Dec. 13, the police gave out nine citations on Farrington Avenue between 8:40 and 11 a.m. This raises obvious safety concerns, which a roundabout would lessen. Let’s pay homage to Champlain and make Niles Beach, an iconic place, a focus of the 400th year of Gloucester’s founding by constructing “Roundabout 400.”
Christopher Lewis
Gloucester, MA 01930