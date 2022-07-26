To the editor:
Cod have felt the pressure of the Gloucester fisheries for a long time. Since the codfish population has been declining there have been many regulations put in place to preserve them. Understandably, it is very difficult for some fishermen to make a living with many restrictions.
As an alternative, some fishermen could possibly fish cusk instead of cod. Cusk has many similar properties to codfish. Cusk is sweet and has a meaty texture which is delicious in chowders and other seafood dishes. Many people have found that cusk is a very flavorful fish.
Cod is now vulnerable, and if we don’t act now, they will be endangered.
Ayden Sweet, Robbie Morris,
and Brendan McCarthy,
Civic Action Project,
Mrs. Herrman’s
eighth-grade civics class,
Rockport Middle School