To the editor:

Cod have felt the pressure of the Gloucester fisheries for a long time. Since the codfish population has been declining there have been many regulations put in place to preserve them. Understandably, it is very difficult for some fishermen to make a living with many restrictions.

As an alternative, some fishermen could possibly fish cusk instead of cod. Cusk has many similar properties to codfish. Cusk is sweet and has a meaty texture which is delicious in chowders and other seafood dishes. Many people have found that cusk is a very flavorful fish.

Cod is now vulnerable, and if we don’t act now, they will be endangered.

Ayden Sweet, Robbie Morris,

and Brendan McCarthy,

Civic Action Project,

Mrs. Herrman’s

eighth-grade civics class,

Rockport Middle School

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you