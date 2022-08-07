To the editor:
School buses travel over 4 billion miles each year, but diesel exhaust from these buses contributes to air quality problems and has a negative impact on human health, especially for children. And of course burning diesel contributes to global heating.
The recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) provides $5 billion over five years to clean a substantial portion of the nation’s nearly 500,000 school buses. Half of the available funding is for zero-emission (fully electric) school buses and associated infrastructure. There is a simple application process, but for the first year’s $1 billion in funding, applications must be filled out online by Aug. 19.
To ensure that this funding reaches high-need communities, EPA will prioritize rural, tribal, and low-income school districts in the selection process. These districts will receive more funding per bus, but non-prioritized districts are still eligible for significant funds.
On behalf of the Massachusetts Teachers Association’s Climate Action Network, I urge school administrators and school committee members to visit epa.gov/cleanschoolbus for details. If you have any questions, email cleanschoolbus@epa.gov. An opportunity for cleaner air and fewer greenhouse gas emissions!
Ferd Wulkan,
Montague