To the editor:
I am proud of Gloucester and love sharing its wonderful history and showing it off to visitors. I was doing that last Tuesday when I brought friends from NY to the Jodrey State Fish Pier to share ,up close , the fishing community.
Imagine my horror and embarrassment when we drove to the end of the pier and were presented with trash as far as the eye could see . They were horrified and disappointed that the city seemed to care so little about this vital industry in both the past and present success of Gloucester.
This a blight on our city and made me both a ashamed and angry .Gloucester deserves much better and I admonish those responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of public areas to please get a crew there to remove the piles of filth ASAP. Our reputation was certainly tarnished on Tuesday.
Jill Heine
Gloucester