To the editor:
I deeply appreciate my hometown newspaper profiling my testimony in support of Massachusetts’ End of Life Options Act (“Emotional pleas heard for physician-assisted suicide,” Oct. 4.
However, as a practicing psychotherapist and registered nurse, I must correct the erroneous use of the term “assisted suicide” to describe the end-of-life care option for terminally ill adults like me of medical aid in dying to peacefully end their suffering if it becomes unbearable.
I desperately want to live, but despite a decade of treatment, including a mastectomy, chemo and radiation, I’m dying of breast cancer that has spread to my brain, bones, lungs, and liver.
In fact, the American Association of Suicidology, a suicide prevention and medical research association whose membership includes mental health and public health professionals, has concluded:
“Suicide and physician aid in dying are conceptually, medically, and legally different phenomena … the person who has requested aid in dying does not typically die alone and in despair, but, most frequently, where they wish, at home, with the comfort of his or her family. In fact, we believe that the term ‘physician-assisted suicide’ in itself constitutes a critical reason why these distinct death categories are so often conflated, and should be deleted from use.” In addition, the Journal of Palliative Medicine has published peer-reviewed, clinical criteria for physician aid in dying, not physician-assisted suicide.
Finally, I urge your readers to join the 70% of Massachusetts residents who support the End of Life Option Act and tell their state senator and state representative to pass this compassionate legislation.
Lee Marshall
Gloucester