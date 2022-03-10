To the editor:
Before Gloucester City Council are proposed changes to some zoning ordinances that create the opportunity to allow single-family housing units to add a second unit. I support these changes because they create the possibility of adding housing units that could be affordable in the broader meaning of affordable; that is affordable to the range of average, low- to moderate-income earners and retirees in the city.
I have lived in Ward 3 in Gloucester for more than 25 years. For at least 20 of those years, we, as a community, have been talking about the rising price of housing resulting in the current situation in which a very large percentage of residents who want to continue living here cannot afford to. Rents and buyer prices have gone through the roof. This is true — for young people just out of high school or college who want a place of their own or with their friends; for young couples wanting to stay here, take a first job, start a family; for middle-income, middle-aged folks who are starting to think of downsizing, but want to stay in Gloucester; it is decidedly true for us seniors who want to remain in our own homes and community as we age; and it may be even more true for a lot of middle or low income seniors who own their own homes and are now over-housed — that is their house is bigger than they need, but since there is no other affordable option, they stay in their too-large homes.
The zoning proposals before the City Council allow single family houses in most districts to be converted to two-family houses by right if they are of conforming lot size and structure. Thus, this has the potential to expand the numbers of units of available housing. Parents could build a smaller unit to allow a young person or young family to rent or purchase that unit; seniors could move into smaller units, while having their original home be available to a young family; folks could add a rental unit that would help support themselves as they advance through middle age and into their senior years.
Cleary, not every eligible property owner would choose to do so. And, I believe it is even more unlikely that a large number of people would choose to. But some folks might; and this has the potential to help increase the amount of housing stock that we have so desperately and increasingly needed for years. Yes, we as a community might face some increased density in our neighborhoods. But I believe we can live with that, if it allows some of our longstanding residents and families to remain here. Parking and septic requirements, for example, do not change or disappear. These needs still must be addressed. Are we not open to making it possible for all of us who want to remain here to do so? Seriously! And some new folks may come from communities other than Gloucester. So what? We are all in this housing shortage all together across the whole country.
If developers want to buy a property, tear down an existing home, and replace it with a two-family unit, they can do so by right. NOW! No ZBA variance needed. Should not homeowners have the same right to convert their homes to two-family homes if they so choose, and thus helping to sustain the character of existing neighborhoods? Surely developers are not going to rush into Gloucester and buy up existing older homes to make an additional unit when they can now tear down the current older home and build two new ones and continue to sell them for prices way above the income possibilities of such a large percentage of Gloucester residents.
Thus, I support these proposals because they create the possibility of adding to our housing stock at prices that could be affordable. But, yes, these changes only create the possibility. Thus, in addition to passing them I urge City Council, the Planning Board, the Affordable Housing Trust and the Community Preservation Committee to address the very serious concern as to what incentives can be created so that new housing can actually be made available at levels that are affordable to the majority of limited and moderate income residents of Gloucester. That is the challenge we face.
Thus, I urge my neighbors to support these measures. And then help create the mechanisms that will make them affordable to the full range of average income earners in Gloucester.
Sunny Robinson
Gloucester