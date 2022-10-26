To the editor:
During her time in the House, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante has made a huge and calculable difference for all of us on Cape Ann. I’d like to list some of the impactful reasons why she has earned my vote.
Through her advocacy, she has helped secure state funding for the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, the North Shore Health Project, The Open Door food pantry, Pathways for Children, and many other well-established organizations whose missions are to make life better for those who live on Cape Ann and beyond.
She has successfully advocated for the rights of local business owners, for the LGBTQ+ community, for our arts and cultural communities, and for a woman’s right to bodily autonomy. She has made friends and important connections on both sides of the aisle. We on Cape Ann have reaped the rewards.
Hardly one to toot her own horn, Ann-Margaret just keeps working on next steps. AMF is “Always Moving Forward.”
During her tenure, Ann-Margaret has earned the position of vice chair of Ways and Means, which has enabled her earmark valuable funding to help restore Gloucester’s piers. Ann-Margaret’s heart is in our heritage and in our future.
I can’t wait to see what she does next. Please join me in casting your vote for her.
Jennifer A. Holmgren,
Gloucester