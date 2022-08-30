To the editor,
We residents of Cape Ann are so fortunate to have Ann-Margaret Ferrante as our state representative. And so, we strongly support Ann-Margaret in the Sept. 6 state primary.
Among the many efforts that Ann-Margaret has worked on are two that are near and dear to our hearts.
The first is the financial support that she has generated for the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute (GMGI) and its Gloucester Biotechnology Academy. It is without a doubt that without her long-term support, GMGI would not be as successful as it is. Indeed, GMGI’s creation of the Ann-Margaret Ferrante Fellowship is a strong testament to the impact of her efforts.
The second is the long-term support that she has provided for the continued restoration of Gloucester City Hall. She was instrumental in securing a considerable amount of state funding for a much-needed fire suppression and sprinkler system in the building.
These two examples are but a few of the many projects that Ann-Margaret works diligently for.
Ann-Margaret’s tireless efforts on behalf of all in our communities deserve your vote on Sept. 6.
Joe and Maggie Rosa,
Gloucester
Editor's note: Joe Rosa is chair of Gloucester's Board of Health and volunteers at GMGI, while Maggie Rosa heads the City Hall Restoration Committee.