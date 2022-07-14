To the editor:
On behalf of the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee, I extend our grateful thank you to all who contributed to the success of the 95th St. Peter’s Fiesta.
As president of the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee, I wish to acknowledge and offer gratitude to committee members for the tremendous time and never-ending efforts dedicated to keeping the St Peter’s Fiesta a highlight in the memories of all who participate in this annual celebration.
We value the positive support and enthusiasm of the Gloucester Daily Times, our community leaders and businesses, the fishermen and the fishing industry as well as the many friends who come forward to advocate for St. Peter’s Fiesta. We express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to all.
Many thanks to Mayor Greg Verga, and his staff, City Council members, Department of Public Works, the Health Department, Office of the City Clerk, the Police Department and Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Harbormaster and crew, the Environmental Police, the State Police, the Sheriff’s Department, and the organizers and judges of the sporting events for all that you do to help continue Fiesta traditions and ideals.
Our thanks to the Rev. James M. Achadinha, pastor of the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport, for your dedicated support and assistance, which we greatly value, and the Holy Family Parish Choir. And also the organizers of the nine-day Novena for your thoughtful and meaningful preparations leading to the spirit-filled Novena.
With the full support of our community and beyond, we are encouraged to continue working to promote and continue the traditions and values we wholeheartedly strive to uphold.
The 95th St. Peter’s Fiesta was truly a happy and memorable event.
We extend our sincere wishes to all, for a healthy, happy, safe, and prosperous year.
Joseph Novello, president
St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee members