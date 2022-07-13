To the editor:
In the late 1800s, Americans, heeding Abraham Lincoln’s words that “a house divided against itself cannot stand,” fought a civil war over the issue of slavery, which cost this country 620,000 dead men ... which would equal 6 million lives relative to our population of 330 million today.
Judging by recent decisions rendered by our current U.S. Supreme Court, we did not learn the lessons of union well. As issue after issue, be it gun control or environmental issues affecting climate change or a woman’s control over her own body, are handed back to the states, we are quickly losing the “united” as in the UNITED States of America, and becoming 50 different countries.
The Civil War decided what Americans have always thought was a decision that would stand forever, namely that our democracy, in order to grow and survive, could not live as a collection of different states with different values but needed to live and grow as a federal union.
Fifty different states, we thought, should not be able to make 50 different decisions regarding issues that affect all Americans. What might have been good for the original 13 colonies when they became states, is probably not good for our 50 states today. We need to take a look at our founding documents, sooner rather than later, making sure that all citizens of this country enjoy the same rights and responsibilities, so that those rights and responsibilities are be limited in their availability to citizens of our 50 states based on the whimsy of whoever happens to have political power in those states at any given time.
We are all either Americans all the time, or we will not be able to call ourselves Americans at any time.
Our fifth great-grandchild, Griffin Warren Schweitzer, was born three months ago on what happened to be my 90th birthday. My first name is reflected in his middle name. He happens to live in Washington State. I sincerely hope that he will grow up in an America that can still call itself the United States of America and not in the midst of what will become, if we are not careful, 50 different countries.
Warren Salinger,
Rockport