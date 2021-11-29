To the editor:
The Nov. 26 column “Fossil fuel subsidies slow our clean energy progress” comes close to getting to the root of the problem, but stops just short. The fossil fuel subsidies will end when fossil fuel money gets out of our politics. Since the courts are unwilling to stop the flow of corporate dollars into campaigns, it is up to us, the voters, to refuse to support candidates who accept fossil fuel money. Here in Massachusetts, both of our senators but only two of our congressional representatives have signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge. Representatives Moulton and Pressley have done the right thing and pledged not to accept any contributions over $200 from the PACs, lobbyists, or SEC-named executives of fossil fuel companies. So where are representatives Neal, McGovern, Trahan, Auchincloss, Clark, Lynch, and Keating? If you live in the 6th or 7th districts here in Massachusetts, you can thank your congressperson for signing the pledge. If you live anywhere else, you need to call your congressperson’s office and ask, why haven’t they signed the pledge?
Mary Memmott
Framingham