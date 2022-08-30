Letter: First responders are true heroes

To the editor:
One year ago, Aug. 28, 2021, I died! A blood clot went from my leg to my lungs, stopping my heart. Moments after I collapsed, my wife, Connie, came home and found me not breathing. She controlled her panic, cradled my head, and began heart massage. She then called 911.
Within minutes, the talented and dedicated EMTs from the Gloucester Fire Department, with help from the police, took charge and three times had to use the paddles to restart my heart. They raced me to the Addison Gilbert and Beverly Hospitals, where the emergency room doctors and nurses evaluated me and placed me into a medically induced coma for five days.
My wife, children and grandchildren were warned that I might die, or recover with brain limitations, but it was unlikely that I would fully recover.
When I awoke, I am told that I reached for my wife, immediately recognizing her, which was a good sign. Then came the questions to test my memory (my family, dates, etc.) When asked if I knew who the president was, I nodded, eyed the doctor and asked if he was trying to make me sick? That response brought smiles. In my daughter’s words, “thank God, Dad’s back!”
Gloucester Fire and Rescue and Police are true heroes!
Those who denigrate these valiant warriors for being less than perfect should feel shame. Sadly, the critics, who save nobody and who seldom do more than criticize the strong, never feel remorse. I believe Teddy Roosevelt said it best.
“It is not the critic who counts, not the men who point out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly, who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming, but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause, who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly; so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
To the heroes and warriors of Aug. 28, 2021, I want to say thank you and acknowledge your courage and service to the community. My family, friends and I will always remember Aug. 28 as First Responders Day, the day these courageous men and my dear wife, Connie, saved a life, the heroic and dedicated fire EMTs, Sean Ellis, Mike Porcano, Jason LoCoco, Lt Alex Smith, Andrew Pierce and Josh Severance. The EMTs, supported by Police Sgt. Sean Connors, who stayed with and bolstered Connie. These public servants saved my life, and save lives every day. Protect and Serve is more than a slogan, it is a fact!
Thank you, we will never forget your heroism.
Joseph M. Orlando,
Gloucester