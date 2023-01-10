To the editor:
Regarding the New England Fishery Management Council’s proposed plan to restore cod by 2033 as outlined in the Associated Press story “Panel: Fishing plan can rebuild long lost cod stock by 2033” (Times, Jan. 5).
What that will mean is our fishing fleet would have to reduce its catch by what ever the council thinks will be helpful.
Over the years NOAA has made quota reductions on cod and other species based on their study and science. Under law they do not have to compare their findings; we need to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act to require NOAA to compare before making restrictions on species of fish.
Putting this aside, if we want to bring back the cod, no fishing vessel can land cod over the next ten years. Great, so be it. But pay our fishermen to not catch cod.
Farmers have a Farm Bill under which the government pays them not to grow certain crops. So why can our government do the same for fishermen? This could be paid for by increasing duties on imported fish. This is a win-win solution.
Sam Parisi,
Gloucester