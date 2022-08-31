To the editor:
Secretary Bill Galvin, running for his eighth term in office, represents himself as “the most widely feared securities regulator in the industry,” as per his campaign mailings (https://hhhhhh.box.com/s/t9psxhab7bl4wx5eiqz20lonvjjdyyc8). However, a little research shows the opposite.
Galvin spent $2 million taxpayer dollars on ads soliciting the public to file financial complaints with his Securities Division (https://commonwealthmagazine.org/state-government/galvin-mixes-public-service-promotion/), but then admitted in a public records request that the Securities Division never set up a system to track or store those complaints (https://hhhhhh.box.com/s/8l02z9nfjhzdo89xf9omw7f2ffs0kwbd).
Moreover, despite Massachusetts having 27,000 financial advisors (1 for every 45 senior citizens), Galvin’s entire Securities Division filed just three enforcement actions across the entire state last year — virtually nothing (https://www.sec.state.ma.us/sct/sctidx.htm).
And finally, there is my family’s story. Galvin got headlines in the Boston Globe for announcing an investigation into the financial advisor whose actions our family says led to my father’s death (http://archive.boston.com/business/articles/2011/03/15/mass_investigating_bank_of_america_broker/). But in the decade that followed, Galvin’s Securities Division did nothing — they never interviewed our family, never opened the evidence we sent, and never asked a single question.
Galvin does a great job of issuing press releases. But he does a less stellar job of following through on the actions he has promised.
Helene Grossman,
Waltham