To the editor:
We place ourselves above the genocide perpetrated against the Jews by the Nazis and the Rwanda massacre. These genocides brought out impassioned pleas of “never again.” Unfortunately, such noble pledges come after the slaughter of millions of innocents.
Today we wring our hands and hope Putin will not annihilate the entire civilized world. Perhaps he would actually do so if the west stands up to his bravado, but if we bow down now when will he stop his conquests? He is following Hitler’s 1938 playbook, which mollified the western world by claiming all he wanted to do was reunite the three million Germans of the Sudetenland with their true homeland Germany. The result of our appeasement was the carnage and devastation of World War II.
The issue is not never again, but rather “Not Now!” The United Nations charter states there exists a human responsibility to protect the innocent victims of aggression. It further declares, nations have the right to act preemptively in order to prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.
Time is running out for the Ukrainian people. Their cities are being demolished; their citizens are being indiscriminately bombed as the west cringes in fear of further emboldening Putin. We do not want to see American boots on the ground, but neither do we want to see Putin’s thug boot on the neck of the free world in the decades to come.
David and Barbara Bader
Gloucester