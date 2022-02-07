To the editor:
Well, it looks like Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl is running as a Trumpublican cut from the same bolt of cloth that has produced the likes of Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Devin Nunes and Matt Gaetz, rather than from the bolt of cloth that once produced Republican statesmen and women like Dwight Eisenhower, Everett Dirksen, George Romney, Elliot Richardson, Francis Sargent, Margaret Chase Smith and Olympia Snowe.
News that Diehl recently hired former Trump campaign manager and cult cheerleader Corey Lewandowski as a senior political adviser and strategist made that sad reality abundantly clear.
That news tells you just how far down the Trumpian rabbit hole the once great party of Lincoln has gone — even here in Massachusetts.
Although most people are not yet paying much attention to the fast-approaching 2022 election cycle, it behooves Democrats, be they progressives or moderates, and traditionally conservative Republicans aghast at the direction in which the Trumpublican cultists have taken their party in the almost seven years since “The Donald” descended his Golden Escalator to announce his candidacy for POTUS, to consider working together to assure Massachusetts remains a solidly “Never Trumpublican State.”
We can do that most effectively by publicly asking any and all candidates running for office under the banner of the once-great party of Lincoln a series of specific, even pointed, questions at every possible opportunity.
The question at the top of the list needs to be, “Do you believe the 2020 election was ‘stolen’?”
Depending on how a candidate answers, a follow up question might be; “So, are you saying that 61 different judges in 61 different courtrooms around the country, some of whom were put on the bench by Donald himself, were part of a grand conspiracy to cheat Donald Trump out of the presidency when they ruled the lawsuits brought by Trumpian sycophants and cultists like Rudy Giuliani alleging massive voter fraud were, ‘without merit’? Were all those judges lying and only your boy Donnie telling truth?”
“Was Attorney General Bill Barr, a Trump enabler and sycophant if ever there was one, suddenly a lying traitor when, just before resigning, he issued a statement saying your boy Donnie’s claims of massive voter fraud were ‘BS’?”
We should ask every candidate running for office in Massachusetts under the Republican banner if they have forgotten Donald Trump’s months of denying, minimizing and flat out lying about the threat the COVID pandemic posed to the nation set the stage for a nearly a million Americans to die, often unnecessarily, in less than two full years.
To put that in perspective, it took 10 full years for 100,000 Americans to die from AIDS.
We should ask every candidate running in Massachusetts under the Republican banner if they are aware that Donald’s attempted coup attempt not only sparked a domestic political crisis. It sparked a national security crisis that had ramifications the world over.
As images of the violent, Trumpian mob storming the Capitol flashed across the globe, allies and adversaries alike placed their militaries on high alert.
As Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said in the wake of the Trumpian assault on our democracy, the world was closer to a possible nuclear weapons disaster than at almost any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
We a duty to ask every Massachusetts candidate running for office under the Republican banner if they support Donald Trump’s pledge to issue presidential pardons to the violent hooligans who stormed and desecrated the Capitol, called for the hanging of the vice president and the assassination of Nancy Pelosi, should “The Donald” be returned to the White House in January, 2025.
Yes sir, Geoff Diehl’s hiring of Corey Lewandowski makes clear for all to see just how far down the Trumpian rabbit hole the once great party of Lincoln has gone — even here in Massachusetts.
The sixty four thousand dollar question is “How many Massachusetts voters will be taken down that Trumpian rabbit hole by Geoff Diehl and Corey Lewandowski?”
We will find out come November.
Michael Cook
Gloucester