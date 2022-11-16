To the editor:
As I make final preparations to head “home” to Costa Rica for the winter, I have slowly been realizing just how much Gloucester and Puerto Viejo have in common — despite the obvious differences between them.
Both have long been fishing communities where generations of families made their livings from the sea, and other enterprises and businesses in town were inextricably linked to the fishing industry.
Puerto Viejo and Gloucester are located in two of the most beautiful coastal environments I have ever visited or lived in.
Intergenerational family ties and long standing relationships with neighbors were common place and contributed to a sense of cohesiveness that sustained both communities in good times and bad .
But today, the “family fisherman” — in both places — is being driven out of business by onerous over-regulation, and competition from large corporate fishing interests with which the “family fisherman” cannot possibly compete.
As a result, both communities have been going through profound socioeconomic, demographic, and cultural changes in recent years. Those changes have fundamentally changed Puerto Viejo and Gloucester in ways that have not been entirely positive.
Once genuinely “working class” communities, both Gloucester and Puerto Viejo have evolved in recent years into increasingly trendy and desirable coastal enclaves catering to an influx of outsiders who are far more affluent than many, if not most, locals — especially locals with working-class, lower income backgrounds.
Interestingly, both communities have turned to tourism to try and ameliorate the damage and hardship the decline of the fishing industry has caused.
Both communities, however, are realizing that tourism can pose as many problems and challenges as it does solutions and opportunities.
Nothing exemplifies that reality more than what has happened to the cost of housing in both places.
As more tourists have visited, more than a few have decided they want to live in Gloucester or Puerto Viejo.
In Puerto Viejo, many foreigners, after visiting for vacation, have purchased what used to be locally owned cabina colonies in pursuit of living their “Caribbean dream.”
Those cabinas were once a source of reasonably priced rental housing for local workers, including public school teachers and police officers who earn about $800 a month.
But as more and more were sold to expats and foreigners who spruced them up and began marketing them on Airbnb to tourists for $150 or $200 a night, as a opposed to $250 a month for a local working-class individual or family, housing has become a huge issue in town.
Recruiting public school teachers has become increasingly difficult because their Costa Rican salaries cannot compete with gringo-driven housing costs.
It is also posing a big problem for tourism related businesses trying to staff their operations.
My partner Frank owns a small hotel on the beach.
He was whining to me the other night that, with the high tourist season fast approaching, he is having a helluva time finding housekeepers to work.
“What do you expect?” I rather cynically asked. “With more affluent expats converting everything to Airbnb, and young, high earning, foreign, ‘remote workers’ able to pay $800 a month to rent a place that just a couple of years ago was rented to a local family for $300, a housekeeper working for you cannot afford to live anywhere near Puerto Viejo, let alone in it.”
Sound at all familiar Gloucester?
I don’t know what the answer is but maybe, when dealing with a need as basic and essential as housing and shelter, the cost of meeting that need should not be determined solely by what “the market can bear.”
Yes sir, I never realized how much Gloucester and Puerto Viejo have in common, both positive and negative in nature.
Michael Cook,
Gloucester