To the editor:
As a new resident of Gloucester in 2020, I subscribed to the Gloucester Daily Times to find out about my new community, and have enjoyed reading the local articles hugely.
Recently, to acclimate myself even more, I joined the Horribles Parade July 3 for the Gloucester Racial Justice Team, taping banners to my old black Volvo. A friend accompanied me for the 4-hour stint. I loved making eye contact during the parade, the smiles and verbal contact with the crowd. After taking my friend home, I returned home to find the main banner on the car gone! I was devastated, having made the banner only a year ago. Nancy Goodman, my friend at the Racial Justice Team, suggested that I contact Good Morning Gloucester and the Times and report the loss. So I did, and six days later, received a call from a friendly woman on Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
I went over and picked it up. Perfect condition! It had fallen off my car when I dropped my friend off after the Horribles Parade.
Then, a phone call came from Andrea Holbrook at the Times, to whom I’d sent a message about the loss. She wanted to know if the banner had been found. I told her that it had, and thanked her so much for checking back with me personally. And then, I discovered that Andrea had put a photo “Banner returned” in the July 19 issue of the Times.
Between the Horribles, GMG, and the Times, I now feel so much a part of this community. I love Gloucester!
Thank you, all who helped!
Sarah “Sally” Waite,
Gloucester