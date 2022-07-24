Banner returned (copy)

The Gloucester Racial Justice Team’s banner fell off its “float” in the Fishtown Horribles Parade on July 3. The group, seeking its return, contacted the Times and Good Morning Gloucester. Sarah Waite said someone saw the item about it being missing on GMG, and had it at their home. The banner is safely back with the team, she said.

 Courtesy photo

To the editor:

As a new resident of Gloucester in 2020, I subscribed to the Gloucester Daily Times to find out about my new community, and have enjoyed reading the local articles hugely.

Recently, to acclimate myself even more, I joined the Horribles Parade July 3 for the Gloucester Racial Justice Team, taping banners to my old black Volvo. A friend accompanied me for the 4-hour stint. I loved making eye contact during the parade, the smiles and verbal contact with the crowd. After taking my friend home, I returned home to find the main banner on the car gone! I was devastated, having made the banner only a year ago. Nancy Goodman, my friend at the Racial Justice Team, suggested that I contact Good Morning Gloucester and the Times and report the loss. So I did, and six days later, received a call from a friendly woman on Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

I went over and picked it up. Perfect condition! It had fallen off my car when I dropped my friend off after the Horribles Parade.

Then, a phone call came from Andrea Holbrook at the Times, to whom I’d sent a message about the loss. She wanted to know if the banner had been found. I told her that it had, and thanked her so much for checking back with me personally. And then, I discovered that Andrea had put a photo “Banner returned” in the July 19 issue of the Times.

Between the Horribles, GMG, and the Times, I now feel so much a part of this community. I love Gloucester!

Thank you, all who helped!

Sarah “Sally” Waite,

Gloucester

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you