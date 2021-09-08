To the editor:
A stark message from the 2021 UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC):
“Increasingly severe heatwaves, fires, floods, and droughts are coming our way with dire impacts for many countries. On top of this are some irreversible changes, often called tipping points, such as where high temperatures and droughts mean parts of the Amazon rainforest can’t persist. These tipping points may then link, like toppling dominoes.”
By now, most people have gotten the message that the climate has changed our country in many ways. They have heard about the daily tides flooding the streets of Miami, Oregon is sizzling, California is fighting wildfires, the Colorado River is running dry, and devastating hurricane after devastating hurricane striking coastal cities and towns causing a huge amount of damage from strong winds, flooding and storm surge. In Gloucester, it’s easy for us to be complacent, thinking we will not be severely affected and others will solve the problems. The reality is that climate change will eventually impact nearly all sectors of our lives.
There is real urgency for Gloucester to act boldly and quickly on multiple sustainability actions. We must protect our beaches, coastal wetlands, harbor infrastructure, homes, industries, open spaces and citizens from climate-related health and safety risks such as: flooding, excessive storms, heat and drought. Fortifying Gloucester’s coastal roadways, wastewater management, drinking water quality and infrastructure will be essential. To meet state and federal Net Zero goals, we will need to increase local renewable energy production and storage and electrify our buildings and transportation systems. Net Zero goals require gradual greenhouse gas reductions of 50% by 2030, 75% by 2040, and 100% by 2050.
Gloucester led the way in becoming an early Green Community, purchasing renewable energy from wind turbines, installing LED street lights, obtaining electric vehicles and charging stations, and establishing the community aggregation program. However, we have much more to do. The depth and breadth of the work ahead are tremendous. Both current staff and CEC volunteers are already working at top capacity, making hiring a full-time sustainability director essential. Gloucester deserves a full-time person with education and experience in energy efficiency and sustainability issues and who is fully versed in state and federal climate initiatives. This position needs to focus on all areas of concern: mitigation, resilience, adaptability, and communicating to residents the opportunities for greater sustainability.
There is no more waiting, there are no more excuses…
Gloucester needs a sustainability director.
Susan Hoague
Marcia Hart
Ellen Leaman
Valerie Nelson
Lisa Smith
Community Building and Education Group of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition