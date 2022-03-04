To the editor:
I write today in strong support of the proposed zoning changes currently under consideration by the Gloucester City Council.
My husband and I have been active participants in our community for almost 40 years. He served on the Zoning Board of Appeals for 22 years and briefly on the City Council, appointed by the Council to finish the unexpired term of our friend the late Councilor Jackie Hardy. He also served some years ago as president of the Cape Ann Symphony and for many years on the board of Pathways for Children.
As executive director of Gloucester’s Economic Development and Industrial Commission, I helped to develop the second phase of the Blackburn Industrial Park. I served for 20 years on the board of the Cape Ann YMCA and currently serve as co-chair of the Grace Center Advisory Committee, as well as on the board of Grace Center’s parent organization, Lifebridge North Shore. We love this community and have tried to do our part.
My husband is retiring in a couple of months and it became clear to us that we needed to downsize to prepare for that. Sustaining a three-story townhouse in Annisquam, the village where we have lived since 1983, was not something we wanted to or could do. But we were nowhere near ready to leave Gloucester, even though we have a small vacation house in central Vermont. Our friends are here, our commitments are here. We wanted to be here.
Happily there is the Halyard, a spiffy new rental complex that arose a couple of years ago, of course not without controversy, on the site of the former Fuller School. We sold our condo and moved here in December, to a wonderfully diverse community, racially, ethnically and economically, that allows us to remain in Gloucester and “age in place” in this place we love. Our beloved dog is welcome here, and we can walk to the beautiful new YMCA right next door, not to mention shopping for all of life’s necessities just across the road. What’s not to love! We have friends just like us who have already moved here, others who are planning to.
In short, we had an option. There should be more of them in Gloucester, not just for old folks like us but for young families just starting out. The Halyard is almost at full capacity. We need to make more housing available at every level. It’s not really about making a place for people who want to move to Gloucester, although why wouldn’t they and why shouldn’t we welcome them. And it’s not just about providing for those at the lower end of the economic spectrum, although that remains a universal concern. It’s really about taking care of our own, people who have contributed and will contribute to the rich fabric of this community so that Gloucester continues to be a diverse and vibrant place for all of us to live.
I urge the Council to approve these very well thought through changes to our zoning regulations. It’s the right thing to do.
Carolyn Stewart
Gloucester