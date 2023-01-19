To the editor,
Your editorial cartoon on the political pressures to shift from gas to electricity (Jan. 19, Page A4) is a wake-up call to force reconsideration of the current efforts to force consumers to cut dependence on natural gas.
The pressure to shift to electricity does not consider the cost of households who switched to gas to now disinvest in their current technology and make a major investment in the new electric technology with large increases in electric rates. Easier done for automobiles than heating and cooling homes and offices.
Over 3 million homes depend on natural gas in Massachusetts and the impact of new technology and environmental factors is a major financial challenge for many consumers.
Henry N. McCarl,
Gloucester