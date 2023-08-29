To the editor:
During the Republican primary debate in Iowa last week, all the candidates were asked whether they would vote for Donald Trump even if convicted. All but two replied they would.
Essentially, then, with that astounding declaration, nearly the entire field of Republican presidential hopefuls revealed no faith in the nation’s justice system.
Yet even if a prosecution were politically motivated, the system guarantees the outcome would be determined by a jury of one’s peers, not by the prosecution.
God save our country!
James Reed
Rockport