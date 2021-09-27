To the editor:
But for the heroism of my wife, Connie, and the competence and dedication to duty of Gloucester firefighters, police and the emergency staff of Addison Gilbert Hospital, I would not be here today to enjoy the love of my family.
On Aug. 28, a blood clot traveled to my lungs and caused my heart to stop. Thankfully, I was found by my wife. She called for help and kept me alive by administering CPR while in a state of fear that she was too late. While fearing the worst, she followed directions until rescue personnel arrived and took over and with the help of Gloucester police hurried me to the Addison Gilbert Hospital emergency room. Doctors, nurses and other medical staff stabilized me, placed me in a medically induced coma and began to restore my heart to normal function.
All of this has caused me to consider the daily heroism and devotion to duty of our first responders. Firefighters and police run toward danger as others seek to escape. We see this daily. How many hundreds of Cape Ann residents are saved annually by our first responders? Hundreds of civilians were saved on Sept. 11, 2001, by police and fire personnel who risked and in to many cases gave their lives, paying the ultimate sacrifice to do their duty.
As a very grateful survivor, I want to express my thanks to the heroes who saved my life. I will always be grateful. And, I believe that as a community we should create an annual day of thanks to our heroic first responders, who have saved and helped so many. The details can be worked out, but Gloucester, perhaps Cape Ann, should find a way to honor those who serve us so faithfully.
Thank you all who serve the people of Cape Ann. You are true heroes.
Joseph M. Orlando
Gloucester