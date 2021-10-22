To the editor:
Tony Gross has given back to our community for decades. He has served on the School Committee and spent nine years as chair of the Waterways Board together with spans of municipal and community appointments.
I can speak to a slice of Tony’s commitment. I met Tony three mayoral administrations ago upon my deep-rooted interest in the management of our waterfront. In time we worked together as members of the Waterways Board.
Tony is the de-facto point of reference when dealing with our working waterfront. As chair, Tony had a heavy hand in the added commercial and recreational infrastructure. Moreover, equal-opportunity access to moorings, first launch boat-service, sorely needed dredging of the Annisquam River, etc.
For more a decade Tony was the behind-the-scenes facilitator for the votes, grants, permits, etc. intended for the renovation to the infrastructure and draconian management of the harbormaster’s office, the command center to our iconic waterfront. Adding a welcoming entrance, conference rooms, transient bathroom-showers, state-of-the-art IT management systems charted toward end-user easy access to accurate billing, planning, permitting, etc. Moreover, Gloucester was one of the original customers of “Dockwa,” now recognized leader in transient slip/mooring reservations. All game changers compared to other New England seaports. While partnering with the Waterways Board and harbormaster’s office “Dockwa” rates Gloucester a 5-star commercial-recreational destination.
The above represents decades of negotiating, advising, and partnering among members of the City Council. Subsequently, it gives me comfort to say I’m casting my vote for Tony Gross for councilor at-large.
Bob Alves
Gloucester