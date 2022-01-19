To the editor: Affordable housing is a wonderful concept, clearly needed here on Cape Ann as never before. Unfortunately the affordable housing loophole in state law has done little more than promote unwelcome development, stripping away many of our treasured natural resources. Zoning changes are now proposed on Cape Ann — in Gloucester, in Rockport, and in other towns — to make affordable housing more available without encroaching any further into our beautiful woods.
So far so good. But there’s a hitch. There’s always a hitch. The idea is to allow homeowners to divide or add to their homes much more easily to create new housing on their existing properties for their sons and daughters, grandmothers and grandfathers. So that families can stay together and young people won’t have to move away to less expensive places. It’s a great idea. But that’s not how it’s going to play out.
What will happen is — gotta love ‘em — outside developers will buy up properties and use these new zoning rules to create market rate housing for — mostly — outsiders. What we will end up with is an increased population, with all the infrastructure problems that entails.
I am asking you to vote against the current proposed zoning changes. And then to urge your fellow board members to create a new proposal. One that will actually bring to Cape Ann the changes we want — affordable housing for our own population.
Gera Shumaker Rockport