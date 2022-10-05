To the editor:
I can no longer remain silent after listening to news coverage and now reading your editorial in support of bringing back "happy hour" to Massachusetts. It would seem that responding to "what the customer" wants is paramount and also necessary with the changing needs created by COVID-12.
As a former STOP-DWI coordinator in another state, and yes, in the 1980s, I believe the reasons for discontinuing happy hour then remain the same today. Stockpiling drinks within a defined time frame may save the customer money but it does not save the customer from over-drinking. It also does not save the owner of the establishment.
In today's world we do have more alternative transportation (for those who can afford it) and there is no doubting the raised awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence. That said, the issue of marketing over-drinking still cannot be overlooked. Indeed, one of the reasons for the decrease in drunken driving in the last many years is the elimination of happy hour.
Over-drinking is the only outcome of happy hour. In terms of driving, one drink per hour will keep a person's BAC (blood alcohol content) at a safe level for driving. Two and three drinks within an hour can place the person in a range of "driving under the influence" of alcohol. But it seems to be acceptable to drink all amounts as long as there is no driving attached.
Do we not care about alcohol abuse and alcoholism? Encouraging and making acceptable such over-drinking can establish habits that remain a danger for all ages, both on the road and in the home. Alcohol abuse is often attached to abuse in the home, never mind the myriad impact of job loss, ill health. et.al. The use of alcohol is one thing, the abuse of alcohol is another. Priming the pump at happy hour falls into the abuse category, with no redeeming outcome.
Jan Rainier,
Rockport