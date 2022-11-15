To the editor:
Maritime Gloucester introduced its new series, "Hauling Back," with Nazio Sanfilippo of the F/V Cat Eyes. Mr. Sanfilippo, “Naz,” was great. He’s a pleasant man, self-effacing and gregarious. His presentation was entertaining, at times hilarious, and informative, at times deadly serious.
Naz’s father tried to discourage his interest in fishing and wouldn’t let Naz go fishing until he was 7. Naz was 16 when he first captained.
The captain described a wicked storm with the boat rapidly going up 30 feet, three stories, and then down 30 feet — for three days on end. Ouch. Then there was his lobster. A fellow captain had a 20-pound lobster at the bar and bragged that it was the biggest on all of Cape Ann. Naz remembered catching a big lobster that day, made a bet with his buddy, and fetched back a 25-pounder, winning the bet. Naz showed us the mounted lobster; it was huuuge.
The anecdotes, and there were several, were entertaining, but it was the filler material, the day-to-day life of a fisherman, the risks and the good trips and the not-so-good trips, that were informative. Fishing has long been a family business and continues so today in the Sanfilippo family, several of whom attended. Naz said the tradition can be traced back to Jesus Christ.
Thank you, Naz, and thank you, Maritime Gloucester. The next "Hauling Back", with Capt. Sam Novello, is on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. I’ll see you there.
Mike Johnson,
Gloucester