To the editor,
As we note the warming temperatures across the world, climate impacts to come in Massachusetts are equally as frightening (Re: “2022 was fifth or sixth warmest on record as Earth heats up," Times, Jan. 13). Children born in Massachusetts today could experience 20to 80 days each year with temperatures above 90 degrees, and could see oceans rise up to 10 feet off the coast within their lifetimes.
We are reliant on fossil fuels which pollute our air, water, and health — to reduce the worst impacts of climate change we must move away from fossil fuels and toward 100% renewable energy.
Solar energy is crucial because it is a cheap, clean and popular alternative. Our newly-inaugurated governor, Maura Healey, made the transition to solar energy a part of her campaign — and over 90% of Massachusetts residents believe we should be getting more of our energy from the sun.
We are asking her to commit to the goal of 1 million solar rooftops by 2030, and to make that commitment within the first 100 days of her administration. Gov. Healey can help us fight the worst impacts of climate change by mobilizing her agencies to break down barriers to solar, strengthen our incentive programs, and expand access to all Massachusetts residents.
Lydia Churchill,
Boston