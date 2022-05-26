To the editor:
I suffered a suicide in my family and I know that others in our community have as well. I wanted to share that I’ve had some help from participating in discussions with other suicide survivors.
There are meetings held twice a month. I don’t connect all of the time but do when I’m feeling strong and feeling weak. I call in when I’m feeling good because I care about others who are there and want to share that it does get better. I call in when I’m not strong because it’s good to have a place to say how unhappy I am with the situation, and have people who understand hear me. They don’t encourage me to “get over it”.
This grief is slow and painful. There’s a whole year of first holidays and first birthdays without your loved one. A good day can flip to a bad one and that’s just how this grief process works. Talking with others helps because I can think through some of the issues on a day when I choose. That makes it easier when I’m blindsided by a reminder from the world around me.
The state has a good page of resources that you can find if you search for “suicide survivors.” I hooked up with a group called Safe Place” but there are others out there.
If you’ve lost someone, I’m sorry, and I’m wishing the best for you.
Tom Duff
Essex