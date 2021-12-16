To the editor:
Recently, Jason Shaw, chair of the Rockport Planning Board, wrote to describe proposed zoning changes regarding the state mandate that municipalities create a “by right” zone permitting multiple family/mixed use housing of no less than 15 units per acre within 0.5 miles of the train station. His letter was followed by an article in the Boston Globe featuring Mr. Shaw supporting the mandate.
This development strategy, used extensively in Boston, Chelsea, Salem and Beverly, favors the density and intensity of urban and close-in suburban environments over the small-town quality of life in Rockport. It presupposes little need for cars because of convenient, inexpensive, and far-reaching public transportation services, the ability to walk, ride a bike, or use ubiquitous ride services to go to work or other destinations. Not true here. The majority of Rockport households have at least one vehicle, with many having two or more, to meet their needs. Why will newcomers be different?
The mandated zoning appears to waive the need for sufficient parking to service the multi-unit developments. There is no parking on Railroad, Granite or upper Main and adjacent streets are narrow with parking on only one side. Where are all the new resident cars, daily visitors, shoppers, work crews and the exploding numbers of delivery trucks supposed to park?
Since cars will be plentiful, what about traffic? With 23 new “affordable” units at 5 Granite beginning construction this spring (including six townhomes for families), and multiple other units to be built under this mandate, will developers be required to pay the costs of modifications to Five Corners, Poole’s Lane or other affected roadways? Do we have sufficient fire personnel and equipment for multi-story, multi-unit buildings? What about police and ambulance services? What limits will be placed on the number of units per acre? How many toilets, showers, and washing machine hookups can we service before we stress our water supply and sewer capacity? What about landscaping? Every year we lose mature shade trees to, among other things, construction.
Mr. Shaw promotes the adoption of this urban development strategy by repeating the myth that we can reverse the 20-year decline in Rockport school enrollment by building “more affordable housing.” He “joke(d)” in the Globe article, “(W)hen you go downtown you see a lot of slow, shuffling steps, a lot of gray hair, old-heads.”
We are an aging society and construction will not change that fact nor its impact on school enrollment. The country has its lowest fertility rate on record and the number of children under 18 has decreased by almost 1 million over the last decade. Since 2003, PK-12 enrollment has declined by 72,000 across Massachusetts as the echo boomers aged out; and, excluding those who are home schooled, approximately 15% (111) of Rockport school aged children are educated outside the system in other public or private institutions. The long-term solution to low enrollment lies in retaining Rockport children and regional district collaboration, not high-density developments.
Mr. Shaw’s inexplicable disparagement of older town residents is unfounded and offensive. Many volunteer boards, committees, and services are comprised of “gray haired, old heads” who are neither slow nor shuffling. They are vibrant and engaged citizens contributing to both the social and economic wellbeing of the town. Further, many elderly and/or disabled residents are visible downtown because they live in the large, multi-unit housing developments located within 0.5 miles of Five Corners. With the exception of Pigeon Cove Ledges, zoning and planning practices ensured the concentration of those residents to the core, while protecting other areas from similar developments.
The Planning Board (and later, other town officials) must take all necessary steps to minimize the negative effects that high-density development can bring. Otherwise, long after the land sellers, developers, and banks have taken the money and run, residents will be struck by how the “quaint and charming” Town disappeared from under their noses.
Beth Sullivan
Terri Risolo
Rockport