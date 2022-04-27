To the editor:
The Gloucester School Committee voted unanimously for the 3% increase in the school budget. The problem with the $47 million reported and published budget is it is not a correct number.
According to the state site for 2020, the total school expenditures for the Gloucester school district was $57 million! On top of that number, there is at least $16 million for the schools carried in the general fund. So with all of these separate numbers, the actual grand total of the school budget is $73 million all paid by us, the over-burdened taxpayer.
That $73 million is more than 60% of the total city budget. The School Committee in their fiduciary capacity should disclose the entire budget, not just the operating budget.
The worst part of this escalating budget is from the years 2007 to 2020, school enrollment is down 28% while the operating budget is up 24% (adding the Gloucester Education Foundation donations the budget is up 34%).
The other cost you should be aware of is the ever-increasing salaries and the increase in administrators. The problem with this picture is not the salary, but we pay 75% to 90% of their healthcare premiums. This benefit cost is unaffordable and should be re-evaluated and in-line with what other businesses cover.
The other costly problem is the school choice of 250 to 300 students per year. This demands an explanation. With the reduction in student enrollment, it seems building new school at a cost of $67 million seems like poor planning.
The reason for highlighting the above issues is with all this money spent, the educational results have not improved. For 20 years, the Gloucester school district is ranked in the bottom 25% of the state, based on data from objective sites, on academic results only. The state describes the district as average, but there are other metrics that go into that conclusion other than academics.
My questions for the School Committee and superintendent are: What are the measurable metrics used to incrementally improve academic results? Is it MCAS, SATs, or is it participants in AP courses? With 60% of the city budget used for education, the public needs to know the specific academic results.
One final point, every year except for two since 2000, the school budget is approved by the School Committee and City Council with no regard to academic results. Why are no elected officials accountable?
The youth of Gloucester are not obtaining an education anywhere near the cost we are spending per student. To continue in this trajectory of continuous spending without yielding better results is unacceptable, outrageous and must be changed. Individuals need to be held accountable.
It’s time the Superintendent and the School Committee publicly disclose the immediate and future plans for the improvement in academic results and the metrics of tracking the results.
Our students and the taxpayers deserve transparency and high educational results.
Cecilia Coraza
Gloucester