To the Editor:
“Rational Republicans are losing the party civil war.”
So said Christine Todd Whitman, who served as the Republican governor of New Jersey from 1994 to 2001, and Miles Taylor, a lifelong Republican, who served as the secretary of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019 before leaving the Trump administration, alarmed and disgusted by what he had seen and heard.
They made that statement in a recent, jointly written, op-ed piece in the New York Times.
Both Todd-Whitman and Taylor made clear they believe, “... political extremists maintain a viselike grip on the national and state (Republican) parties and the process of fielding and championing House and Senate candidates for next year’s elections.”
They went on to write that genuine Republicans must reject, “...the continued hijacking of a major US political party by those who seek to tear down our Republic’s guardrails or who are willing to put the interests of one man ahead of the country. We cannot tolerate Republican leaders — in 2022 or in the presidential election in 2024 — refusing to accept the results of elections or undermining the certification of those results.”
As I read their op-ed, I found myself thinking there might still be hope for the once great party of Lincoln that my maternal grandfather took such pride in for so many years.
With Republicans like Whitman and Taylor, along with profiles in political courage like Republican U.S. representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger finally speaking up and pushing back against the cultists and extremists who currently dominate their party, perhaps the tens of millions of Americans who have been paying scant attention to the dangers Donald Trump and Trumpism pose, not just to the GOP but to our institutions and traditions, will wake up, open their eyes, and smell the proverbial coffee.
Ironically, when it comes to specific policy and political issues, there are probably very few things I, as a liberal Democrat, agree with either Gov. Whitman, Secretary Taylor, or representatives Kinzinger and Cheney on, just as they likely disagree with me on issues like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.
But the one thing I am in total agreement with them on is that Donald Trump and Trumpism pose clear and present dangers to the institutions, traditions, and principles upon which our nation was founded.
Their concerns and fears are my concerns and fears.
They should be the concerns and fears of everyone who loves this country.
The once great party of Lincoln is rapidly devolving into a cult of personality that is increasingly loyal to a dangerously narcissistic sociopath who cares for nothing and no one except himself.
Quite frankly, I had come to believe the devolution was complete, that Donald Trump had succeeded in turning the Republican Party into his own version of Jim Jones’s People’s Temple or the Rev. Moon’s Unification Church.
However Gov. Whitman’s and Sec. Taylor’s powerful op-ed piece, coupled with the political courage of Representatives Kinzinger and Cheney, renewed my hope that all.is not lost.
That maybe, just maybe, traditionally conservative and moderate Republicans, and moderate and liberal Democrats can, temporarily, set aside some of our policy and political differences and come together to fight for the things we all cherish and believe in — things like “small l, small d” liberal democracy the rule of law, and the Constitution itself.
The clock, however, is ticking.
If the people Gov. Whitman and Sec. Taylor correctly called “political extremists” in their op-ed piece succeed in retaking even one chamber of the Congress next year, and if Donald Trump is returned to the White in 2024, “small l, small d” liberal democracy, the rule of law, and the Constitution itself will likely perish, and we will be facing a very dark, dangerous, and dystopian future indeed.
Michael Cook
Gloucester