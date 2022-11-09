To the editor:
“The war is over for me now, but it will always be there for me the rest of my days …” Thus begins the last soliloquy from the movie "Platoon." Yes, the last major conflict that we were involved in ended in August 2021, with the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Images of refugees clinging helplessly to the wheels of departing Air Force aircraft only to fall tragically to their doom reigniting memories for I and fellow Vietnam veterans of the helicopter rooftop escapes from the U.S. Embassy in Saigon. Memories that we had thought we had buried deep into the recesses of our souls only to be clawed back to our conscious by these harrowing photographs. The war(s) may be over, but the needs and support of my fellow veterans has not. I am fearful that at a time when the needs of veterans are greatest, the memories of the sacrifices and pain that they endured in the name of freedom is receding from the collective memories of this country. This must not happen, this cannot happen!
There are two key areas where veterans need help more than ever. Mental health is one. The suicide rate for veterans is totally unacceptable! Seventeen veterans every day in 2021 took their own life; more than 6,000 souls who raised their hand, took their oath to defend and protect this country against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and when they accomplished their mission we deserted them, forever. Is that acceptable? No, we failed them! They didn’t need to die, they shouldn’t have died. I am still dumbfounded when I hear fellow veterans, even today, lament that they can’t get mental health assistance from the VA, or more confounding, they only get an appointment in 8 to 10 weeks! When we asked them to serve, they immediately responded. When I dropped troops into an landing zone in Vietnam it wasn’t for a firefight with the North Vietnamese Army/Viet Cong that wasn’t scheduled for another three weeks! When veterans traveled down the Kabul-Kandahar Highway in Afghanistan I doubt if they encountered ambushes and IEDs on a pre-determined timetable. No, in both instances the firefights/ambushes were instantaneous and the results were often deadly. Can we repay these same veterans by delaying treatment for weeks if not months? The president and Congress need to finance and direct the hiring of many more mental health professionals to support and treat our veterans. Now! They should not just be stationed at VA hospitals but should be relocated into the VA clinics that many of us fought to have in our local neighborhoods. A veteran must be able to be seen by a mental health professional within the first week and at least every other week after that. Are you listening Congressman Moulton?
The second area that needs to addressed is the lack of affordable housing for both older retired veterans and housing for young veterans and their families. As my fellow Vietnam veterans enter their “golden years,” their age, diminishing income, and the diminishing of their physical capabilities often exacerbated by their combat disabilities, there is lack of affordable housing. It’s just not there. CEO Chris Lovasco of the North Shore YMCA do deserve a profound thank you for insuring that the elderly affordable housing being constructed at the site of the former YMCA building on Middle Street has five units designated for veterans. Thank You! There were promises of more veterans’ housing by the prior administration in conjunction with the construction of the Halyard apartment complex and expansion of Gloucester Crossing but for unknown reasons that never materialized. There is a waiting list of veterans for housing with the Gloucester Housing Authority but sadly there are not enough. Is this how we thank our older veterans? Unfortunately, young returning veterans and their families have the same problem. The housing stock is low, prices are still soaring and mortgage rates have ballooned. Even if you qualify for VA or MassHousing mortgages, you can’t afford a $750,000 to $1 million house. Starter homes and developments that popped up after World War II and the Korean War are extinct, and they shouldn’t be. We are driving our young veterans and their families from Cape Ann. Is that what we want? Is that what Gloucester needs? Is that what our veterans deserve? Guaranteed VA and MassHousing mortgages are useless if there is no affordable housing to purchase. We need a fund that will subsidize the building of starter homes or small starter home developments. For that we need a source of funds that is more than just more governmental funding. The solution is that 5% of the gross sales that businesses (big and small box retail establishments including automobile dealerships) who market Veterans Day sales that are earned on Veterans Day should contribute these sale proceeds to a fund maintained by the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services and dedicated solely for the development of veterans housing through communities in the Commonwealth. Further, that the amounts donated shall be matched from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts general funds. These funds will be available to cities and towns in the Commonwealth for the construction of both affordable apartment buildings for veterans as well as providing subsidies for the construction and marketing of family starter homes for veterans. Are you listening Senator Tarr and Representative Ferrante.
These funds would enable cities and towns to construct more affordable apartment housing units for elderly and disabled veterans within their community. And for the first time cities and towns would have funds available for them to partner with local builders to create starter homes and small starter home developments for young veterans and their families. This gives them an opportunity to purchase their first home while also using the VA or MassHousing mortgage programs to finance these purchases at a livable amount. That enables young veterans and their families to remain, grow and contribute within their community without being forced to move out of the areas where they grew up and learned duty, honor, service and country. Are you listening Mayor Verga and Gloucester City Council? It is a win-win for all. It also sends a message now and into the future that we, the people, will always support those who have answered the call and placed themselves in harm’s way in defense of this United States of America.
I’m upset that I have to keep writing these letters. Can we finally get something done? Our veterans deserve it!
Mark L. Nestor,
Vietnam Class of ‘70,
Gloucester