To the editor:
I would like to throw my hat in the ring as a supporter of Robin Hubbard as the only female candidate for Gloucester City Council councilor at-large. I have had the privilege, over the past several years, of getting to know Ms. Hubbard in many social settings. I have found her to be a fascinating individual. She is a clear thinker, articulate, and Jack-of-all-trades … master of many.
As a native of Gloucester, she loves the city and most of its residents but not necessarily the direction in which it is being taken. She is an active listener and will be a tenacious fighter for her constituents. She will not succumb to the privileged few and will listen to the concerns of those who truly want Gloucester to remain a seaside treasure for all. She is a problem-solver and capable of thinking outside the box. Unfortunately, I will not be able to cast a vote for her as I reside in the other seaside treasure of Rockport. However, many of us in Rockport have similar concerns and cast our votes to those people we know will hear our voices. Robin Hubbard is that person in Gloucester. If you care about your city and want to help maintain its integrity and future, I urge you to get out on Nov. 2 to cast a vote for her.
Anita Scatterday
Rockport