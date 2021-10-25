To the editor:
I would like to offer my heartfelt endorsement for Robin Hubbard as at-large councilor for the Gloucester City Council.
I am most impressed with Ms. Hubbard’s philosophy of representational government. Unlike many running for office, Robin’s concept is not to take for granted that the shouted “will of the people” is what individual citizens want. Many times, the popular view is the supposed opinion of the entire populace because it is the loudest belief generated by individuals who can financially afford to shout the loudest. This sometimes leaves those with less of a financial backing to not be heard. Robin instead would like to know what the smallest unit of the population wants for their future. That unit is you, a citizen of a town that has grown and become so economically diverse that it can no longer guarantee the pleasures that past generations had taken for granted. Grandparents who looked forward to their children and grandchildren being their neighbors. The economics is making Gloucester unaffordable to the town’s gold, its own younger generation.
Robin is the only candidate who wants you to take a role in a better future and help you form the connections within and outside your precincts to form a richer, better, and stronger Gloucester. Robin promises to be the glue to connect the like-minded individuals in the town, worried about the future here for their families and bring them together in coalitions to improve the greater good for Gloucester’s families and future.
Irving Danesh
Miami Beach, Florida