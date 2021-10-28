To the editor:
We now have an opportunity to vote for new members to our City Council. The councilor at-large ballot will have several new candidates. I feel that Robin Hubbard is a good candidate for the future of our city. The perspective that she takes on the issues at hand are for the common good of Gloucester’s citizens. The influence of outside money on our city is rapidly changing the Gloucester that I knew. She is a native born and raised and knows what the people want. I listened to her answers during the debate and heard her voice the concerns of what the people want.
I know she is financially responsible in her own life and that she knows how to budget and live within her means. She is a financial adviser and her expertise would benefit the taxpayers burden that keeps increasing.
Though she is the only woman running for the councilor at-large seat, that isn’t a problem for her. She has been a self-made woman most of her life. I’ve known Robin for quite some time and have seen her go at many projects with the passion of doing it well and complete. She will take the time to listen and learn what is needed for the best approach to accomplish the goal at hand.
In my opinion it is a vote for her that can help set this city on a better course.
Dawn Carpenter
Gloucester