To the editor: The jingoistic justifications (“civil rights”, “social justice”,”reproductive safety”, etc.) for unfettered abortions found recently in these pages only make sense if you are not currently living in a human womb.
Throughout hours of volunteer service at Birthright (24 years at 123 Main St. in Gloucester), plus what I witnessed during my nursing career, as well as listening to the friends of our eight offspring, one heart-rending phrase was oft repeated (by both moms who regretted their abortions as well as those who still staunchly defended their decisions to abort):”I really had no choice”.
No matter how many attempts are made to obfuscate these atrocities (930,160 casualties — 41% performed by Planned Parenthood in 2020), our nation continues to suffer the collective guilt of having so cruelly offered to mothers and fathers in need the stone-cold solace of a death penalty for their pre-born sons and daughters.
As we awaken from this national nightmare, now is the time to offer real help, real concern and real freedom of choice by supporting your closest crisis pregnancy center and truly caring for “the least of our brethren.”
Patricia Joy Edgerton, BSN, Ipswich