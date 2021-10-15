To the editor
I moved to Gloucester a little more than seven years ago and I have enjoyed living here more than any of the half-dozen other places I have lived around the country.
Gloucester is a wonderful place to live … except for the condition of its roads and, in particular, its “private roads.” When I moved here I did not know my home was on a private road. I didn’t even know some roads were designated as such. I only learned of my road’s status when I called the Gloucester Department of Public Works after I suffered a flat tire from a pothole on my street. It was then I was first told that I lived on a private road and, as such, the city would take no action to repair what was acknowledged to be a dangerous condition because a private road was the responsibility of its individual residents.
When I asked why my road was classified as a private road, the person at the DPW could give me no explanation but did inform me that there were scores of “private roads” throughout Gloucester. From what I can gather, the only reason that these many streets have been designated private is simply to reduce the cost to the city for maintenance. However, residents living on a private road pay no less in taxes even though the DPW services are denied to them.
The interesting thing about private roads in Gloucester is that they are not private. In fact, there are no restrictions on use by the public and the city actually plows them in the winter and public utilities have rights-of-way to make repairs.
Many of them go through neighborhoods and intersect with public roads and most people never know the difference.
The fact that some roads are in serious disrepair is just a black mark against Gloucester generally, not the residents of those streets.
There is an old adage that if you want to get elected to City Hall, you have to fix the potholes. Why that isn’t the case in Gloucester, I haven’t been able to figure out. However, no mayoral candidate will get my vote (or, I suspect, the vote of many of my neighbors around the City) without a promise to revisit the private road debacle and to make their repair a top priority. It is not only in the interests of those thousands of us who live on private roads, it’s good government and it’s good for all citizens of and visitors to Gloucester.
Robert Rosenblum
Gloucester