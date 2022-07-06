To the editor:
For the past week I’ve been reading a torrent of letters and op eds in the Times decrying the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe V. Wade.
One writer said “our fundamental freedoms are coming under attack by a hyper-partisan supermajority on the court.” The writer’s solution — to pack the court with a court expansion bill to create a new hyper-partisan supermajority that votes the way the writer agrees with. For her, and many progressives on the far left, the legitimacy of the court depends on the outcome of the decisions, not on the process or the Constitution. Contrary to her and others’ misinformation, the overturning of Roe V. Wade did not outlaw abortion; abortion is still legal in every state, including in more restrictive states with trigger laws, because in every law there are always exceptions made for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. All Massachusetts abortion laws remain in effect. Also, the people have the right to vote in legislators or amend their state constitutions to expand the right to abortion under the 10th amendment of our Constitution.
Another writer decried the illogic of reversing this decision and putting it back to the states while over-riding state laws to uphold the Second Amendment in another decision. But abortion itself is not a right mentioned in the Constitution, while the Second Amendment is in our Constitution. And for those who are upset that the justices did not follow precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade — that’s not actually true. The Supreme Court has — though not too often —overturned prior court cases that were deemed in error and inconsistent with our Constitution. The most prominent example is Brown V. Board of Education which overturned segregation that was enshrined in the earlier court decision Plessy V. Ferguson. So by overturning Roe on the basis that it was a decision not rooted in the history or law of the Constitution, and remanding it to the states to decide, it followed the precedent of overturning a poorly decided court decision.
Maybe if pro-choice proponents want abortion to be a federal right, they should do the hard work of convincing either two-thirds of the Congress or two-thirds of state legislators through the established Article V process, but I suppose it is much easier to pack the court with a hyper-partisan supermajority to your liking rather than convince the American people and our elected representatives that your cause is right and just.
Jonathan Ring,
Rockport