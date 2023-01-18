To the editor:
Thank you to all the volunteers that helped us in our Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive this holiday season.
We had a very successful campaign. The money you raised will help provide a safety net for the people of our community that fall between the cracks of the social programs that are presently in place. We are truly grateful for your continued generosity. It is a remarkable statement about the kind of people we are and it makes us all very proud to call Gloucester home.
The gift of time is truly a gift from the heart. It’s one of the most valuable gifts to give. There is a heartfelt, good feeling that one has just from ringing the bell and knowing that you are helping someone less fortunate than you. Just ask someone who has wrung the bell, they all have stories. It is amazing listening to people tell of how they, or someone they know, was helped by the Salvation Army: the person whose home was burned down, or the war time Vet who was granted leave for R&R and was met by the Salvation Army and given a $20 bill, or the homeless person who was given a place to stay and something to eat, and there are many, many more. And after every story, these folks reach into their pocket and put money in the kettle. Then they look you in the eyes and say “thank you for doing this, God bless you.” It is a very humbling experience to say the least.
Over the past several years our red kettle campaign has raised over $170,000. That money has stayed local and been used for those in our community who are in need. But this doesn’t happen by itself. There are many people who have helped us, and even though they may not want to be recognized, they deserve to be. Thank you to Sandra Gil and Gina Ciaramitaro for unfolding all those bills, and for counting and depositing all the money that came in from the kettles; Peter Sauchuk, manager of Market Basket in Gloucester, for allowing us the space to ring the bell, and for also providing a secure place for us to store our kettles, signs and stands. To Crosby’s Market in Manchester by the Sea, for also letting us ring the bell at their location, and to the Manchester community for their generous support this season.
A special thank you to all the people who spent many hours ringing the bell this year: Kevin & Lisa Foley, George Roark, Kerry McKenna, Lisa Celentano, Mike & Ann Ronan, Jay Wolahan, Fred Ebinger, Sharon Swan, Rosalie Nicastro, Jessica & Jake Boyle, Bob Gillis, Peter Asaro, Ken Wisser, Carole Herrick, Tom Ellis, Jim & Nina Perry, Tom Brown, Eleanor Curcuru, Gina Ciaramitaro, David & Maryann Amero, Lisa Leahy, Connie & Amanda Orlando, Lynne Shields, Steve Goodick, Karen Kennedy, Zac Smith, John Creeden, Patty Kennedy, Molly Howard, Kevin Hurd, Kara Plante, Mackenzie Quinn, Mary Grazen-Browne, Norm MacFarland, the Rockport Legion Band, Spike Ramsden, Adam Philpott, Patty Kennedy, Ron Goulart, Jennifer Anderson, Deb Schradeick, Roberta Cousins and her group of high school student volunteers, and Dottie Linquata.
I would also like to thank Brad Runnells, who alone rang the bell for countless hours at Crosby’s Market in Manchester-by-the-Sea. No matter the weather, Brad was there with a smile on his face and a kind word for all. I would also like to thank those who perhaps could not ring the bell, but sent in very generous donations. I apologize if I have mistakenly omitted anyone from this list, but please know that we greatly appreciate your help and thank you.
Finally, I would like to acknowledge our oldest and most dedicated bell ringer, Frank Lander. Frank has spent a lifetime volunteering in this city and raising money for those people and organizations in need. Frank has spent endless hours ringing the bell, and at 91 years old, he is an inspiration to us all. His time and commitment have made life better for many here on Cape Ann. It is people like Frank who make Gloucester such a special place.
In closing, I leave you with an inspiring poem.
“How can I ever repay you?”
I’ve said it, and so have you.
How can I ever in all this world
Repay the things you do?
Perhaps I never can repay
To you — or you to me,
But we can pass that kindness on
To others we may see.
And though you never need my help — I pray you never do —
By helping others, I’ll repay
My heartfelt debt to you.
— Helen Lowrie Marshall
Thank you!
Lenny Linquata
Gloucester