To the editor:
I was touched to read that a junior at Rockport High School saw the need of fellow classmates and she did something positive about it. She built the "Free Little Pantry" located outside at the school complex, where you can donate food as well as personal care products. Give what you can, take what you need.
The Open Door Organization in Gloucester also sees the same needs and serves 10 communities. Rockport and Cape Ann are not immune to food insecurity.
We can all do more can't we?
Sandy Lorigan
Rockport