To the editor:
It is somewhat baffling how some “conservatives” in America believe that the concept of privacy is an invention of the U.S. Supreme Court and that issues like contraception and abortion should be “states’ rights” decisions. Meanwhile, our Constitution protects the right to “privately” get intoxicated on alcohol whenever we want, “privately” own guns that kill tens of thousands of Americans annually, “privately” watch all kind of violence offensive material under First Amendment protections, and “privately” make decisions not to attend religious services.
Now, we’re apparently such a pious moral country we must actually contemplate if people who are married can use contraception and if the rights and interests of a human embryo the size of a grain of sand is equal to those of the woman whose body this biological material is inside of; more than 75% of Americans and well over 85% of women of reproductive age in the country support a woman’s right to choose to bring a pregnancy to term or not within legal parameters. Yet nearly half the states have promised to greatly restrict or ban abortion entirely. If Roe v. Wade is overturned or gutted, that’s not a very deliberative process and we all know no viability line equals no line at all.
The Bill of Rights and conservatism itself are all about emphasizing individual freedom and limiting the reach of the federal government. America is not a theocracy and if one is against contraception and abortions, these are personally held PRIVATE beliefs. The alternative is an authoritarian surveillance police state, which the founders of this country were against — of course. Pro-choice does not mean pro-abortion. It means the pregnant woman decides — no one else.
P. Michael Earl
Gloucester