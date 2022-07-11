To the editor:
In August 1955, Emmet Till, a 14-year-old Black youth, was abducted and murdered by two white men in Money, Mississippi. The boy’s mother, Mamie Till, brought his body home to Chicago, where she placed him in an open casket at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ. She said, “There was just no way I could describe what was in that box. No way. And I just wanted the world to see.”
Photos of the mutilated corpse were published in Jet magazine, The Chicago Defender, and others. Time magazine later selected a photograph showing Mamie Till standing over the disfigured body of her son as “one of the 100 most influential images of all time.” The editors wrote, “For almost a century, African Americans were lynched with regularity and impunity. Now, thanks to a mother’s determination to expose the barbarousness of the crime, the public could no longer pretend to ignore what they couldn’t see.”
Sixty-seven years later, in this great nation, many of our fellow citizens, and in particular pro-gun Republican politicians, are able to ignore the horrors of mass murder because they don’t see it with their own eyes. With each mass shooting involving a high-powered weapon of war, such as the July 4 massacre in Highland Park, Illinois, pro-gun politicians shrug and say there is nothing they can do. Their constituents, many of whom own similar killing machines, keep voting them back into office. And the conservative U.S. Supreme Court has shown its intent to make it easier, not more difficult, for anyone to obtain and carry guns.
It’s time these self-centered people see for themselves the results of their misuse of their political power.
The subject of the publication of images of the mutilated (or as some doctors have stated, “blown up”) bodies of victims of military-grade weapons has been debated. Some say it would only inspire ghoulish fascination, while others believe it can galvanize public sentiment. As for the press, the Code of Ethics of the Society of Professional Journalists, while encouraging news media members to seek truth and report it, emphasizes moral imperatives to “balance the public’s need for information against potential harms” and “avoid pandering to lurid curiosity.”
In this case, the target audience for images of blasted bodies consists of three specific constituencies: Republican politicians, gun owners and the NRA, and the Republican justices of the Supreme Court. These are the people who must be forced to look at the horror their twisted hobby has unleashed in America. The rest of us will have to endure it.
Some will say that publishing such images would be inflammatory. Good! The goal is to be disturbing and rouse the emotions. We all need to see reality. We need to look at what we have done and ask ourselves, “Is this what the Founding Fathers wanted?”
It’s time that responsible journalists and members of the relevant Congressional committees show the reality of what these killing machines are doing to our fellow citizens.
Thomas Hauck,
Gloucester