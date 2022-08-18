To the editor:
Over the years I have written many letters to the editor mostly having to do with the fishing industry. While being in the industry, I also joined a real estate group 24 years ago selling homes and still do today.
A Gloucester native and happy to have lived all my life here, I have witnessed many changes. Government more or less killing the fishing industry which was the bread and butter of this city. Now I see another change that I’m worried about for this city.
Before the change of mayors, I sent a letter to then Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken about water concerns and she felt it was covered and wouldn’t be an issue. I totally disagree with her on this subject. There are condos conversions going on, condo complexes, schools converted to condos, and complexes being built with numerous units all over the city. Every unit, say, has an average of two to four people using water for every household need we have, so every unit is like another single family house being built but condos are multiple units for one structure.
We have had water issues way back when as lack of rain caused droughts. So with all these new units and more families coming in, we aren’t going to be able to sustain our need for water and in the future will be burdened with restrictions and very little water use.
I think it’s time to put a moratorium on permits to build or convert any more condos for quite a while to see how what’s already built affects us. It shouldn’t be just keep building to take in more tax revenue. It should be for the good of our city and peoples, not the almighty dollar.
I’m in the real state business saying this, but this city means more to me then a paycheck.
Sam Frontiero
Gloucester