To the editor:
What, exactly, is mayoral candidate Greg Verga's vision for us and our city that isn't already well in motion because of the extraordinary efforts and determination of our current mayor, Sefatia Romeo Theken?
His slogan, "Vision, Action, Results" is empty platitudes, particularly when Sefatia has been implementing "vision" for decades, puts "action" into that vision with great passion, and the "results" are all around us if only you care to see. Yet the entire Verga campaign is based on some outright lies and accusations about things that are well-documented to be totally in line with a boss expecting her employees to do the jobs they were hired to do, in the manner they are supposed to, and in accordance with the rules.
Of course these days, we are all tired. It is easier to take accusations of any sort, and from people we should be able to trust, at face value.
Still, like so many who know her heart, I was skeptical. That brought me to doing some digging to get to the truth. Who, exactly, talked Greg into running for the office when he had absolutely zero interest in doing so on his own? Who is behind the curtain pulling his strings?
Well, it turns out that it's a small group of people with a big personal axe to grind trying to take her down a notch because she stood up for what's right for our city. Will Verga ever do that? That begs the question, do we ever even want a mayor who had to be talked into wanting the job? I know I don't.
I also have to ask why he has refused time and again to go toe-to-toe with Sefatia in a debate about the super important issues of our economy and affordable housing, instead opting to use a proxy in local attorney Meredith Fine (who has brought in significant out-of-state campaign donations for reasons unknown) or answering questions one-on-one.
Why have his answers to the hard questions been stumbling, embarrassing and inconsistent?
After attending three debates and painfully watching him in action (and years of having him as my ward councilor), I know the answer. He's not qualified enough, passionate enough, informed enough, empathetic enough, patient enough, or even interested enough to be successful at leading us anywhere but downward.
He has no answers for what he would do differently other than "restore professionalism," he has no memorable record of achievement, and he has a surprising lack of knowledge of how many positive things have, and are happening in this city under the leadership of Sefatia.
Of all the debates, I have to say the last one at the Magnolia Library Center Tuesday night took the cake.
Despite his oft-heard claims of restoring "civility and professionalism," he displayed a notable lack of both of those when he took cheap shots at the mayor and told some outright lies in one of his answers. Of course that evoked some negative response from the majority of the people in the audience, so he (metaphorically) stomped his little feet by getting huffy and demanding his "time back" (all 10 seconds) for being interrupted.
Wouldn't it be nice to know where he actually stands on something, what he'll actually do besides remove protections for what little publicly owned waterfront we have and destroy our fishing industry.
Most of us may never know the full depth and breadth of what’s happened behind the scenes. I, for one, believe Sefatia was sincere when she issued an apology for her frustration -- months ago -- and I would rather have her passionate, authentic self leading our city than anyone else in the world. Her love for all things Gloucester, including and most importantly the citizens within, has carried us far and preserved our heritage and what little public access and protection we have left for our waterfront and fishermen.
Please, let's keep Gloucester moving forward by voting for Seftia on Nov. 2. She is Gloucester, Gloucester is her.
Dianne Palmer Eason
Gloucester