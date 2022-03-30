To the editor:
In the March 25 Gloucester Times a highly informative letter to the editor by Mel George (“DPW building project deserves continued support”) appeared in support of the need and the increased costs for a new Department of Public Works building. Various town boards and committees as well as town officials are in unanimous agreement with this position after much study.
The Rockport community must have this facility in order to provide safe and efficient operations for the town’s DPW employees, who provide a wide variety of necessary and vital services throughout the year. The town’s equipment must be properly serviced and maintained in this facility because such equipment is part of our long-term investment in Rockport. Just as we need proper educational facilities, law enforcement facilities and other municipal facilities, our tax dollars sustain quality conditions for the benefit of our citizens and their families, and our devoted, fine employees.
To replace an antiquated and unsafe building is a must; it’s the prudent and long-overdue decision. Voters, please approve Article F at the Town Meeting on April 2 and let’s move ahead for Rockport’s sound future.
Joseph N. and Lois Muzio
Rockport