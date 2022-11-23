To the editor,
I really thought that the kiosks were going to be better than the old meters. The meters may have been cranky and have a foggy screen occasionally, but I never had to drive around town looking for one that works. Several times I have had to search, on foot for a kiosk that works. Of course it happens when I am trying to get to an appointment. Even though I have allow extra time to find a working kiosk, I end up racing into the my doctor office at the last minute.
Some of the kiosks send you a message by screen; “use another kiosk,” “credit card not approved” even though it has never been rejected at a store or online, “out of paper,” etc. Some kiosks do not accept coins, and since the city installed these state of the art machines that accept credit cards, I have stopped carrying a coins.
I have gone to the kiosk on Roger Street across from the Minglewood restaurant, to the small parking lot behind the olive oil shop, to the one across the street from there, and one near Virgilio’s bakery and still had not found a working machine. I gave up that day and took a chance the parking enforcement officer did not make her rounds where I was parked. Had she, I would have stated my case at City Hall instead of writing this letter.
Has anyone else had this experience or do the machines hold some grudge against me?
Rebecca Aliberte,
Gloucester